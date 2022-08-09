The Lewiston School Board Monday night approved a motion to share with the city the expense of hiring traffic patrols for the intersections of 21st St. and 9th Ave. and Thain Road and Preston Ave. The city council must also approve the motion for it to go into effect.
The two intersections do not have traffic lights and are crossed by hundreds of elementary school students during school hours. Parents of Whitman Elementary School students have been concerned about the safety of the crosswalk at 21st St. and 9th Ave. McGhee parents worry about the Thain Road and Preston Ave. crossing.
It is estimated that it will cost $9,000 to staff the intersections adequately for one year. The school board motion stipulated that no school money should be spent for traffic patrols after the 1977-78 school year and that the city must put traffic lights and proper signs at the two locations before the end of the next school year.
Board members termed the motion as a “stop-gap measure.”
“This should not really be the school board’s problem,” said board member William A. Stellman. “The city has the responsibility to keep the streets safe for its citizens. I hate to see school money go to this kind of thing.”
He said the school board must make sure the city has a long range plan to make the intersections safer, either with traffic lights or overpasses.
Before the vote on the motion board member Jan Gruenfeld and assistant superintendent Virgel Larson reported the findings of a joint school-city traffic study committee that met last Wednesday.
Gruenfeld said City Traffic Engineer James Matteson told the committee traffic lights are not feasible because they would interfere with the proper flow of traffic. She reported that Matteson told the committee pedestrian overpasses were probably the best solution to the problem.
Matteson estimated traffic lights would cost $40,000 and overpasses $200,000.
Gruenfeld said Matteson suggested the city and school board share the cost of hiring retired senior citizens as traffic patrols. She said he indicated the city council would approve the idea.
Doug Armitage, former Whitman principal, told the board that traffic patrols at the intersection is not a permanent solution to the problem. He urged the board to push the city for a commitment to traffic lights in the near future.
“The effects of traffic lights would be minimal to the flow of traffic,” he said. “And with traffic patrols there is the danger of a costly human error.”
At present, police cadets volunteer as traffic patrols at some intersections.
This story was published in the Aug. 9, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.