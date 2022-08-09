The Lewiston School Board Monday night approved a motion to share with the city the expense of hiring traffic patrols for the intersections of 21st St. and 9th Ave. and Thain Road and Preston Ave. The city council must also approve the motion for it to go into effect.

The two intersections do not have traffic lights and are crossed by hundreds of elementary school students during school hours. Parents of Whitman Elementary School students have been concerned about the safety of the crosswalk at 21st St. and 9th Ave. McGhee parents worry about the Thain Road and Preston Ave. crossing.

