This story was published in the Dec. 6, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
---
Echoes of the issue of campus security students at Lewis-Clark State College carrying guns were heard Friday at a meeting of the Idaho Board of Education here.
The board did not demand that the school’s policy of using armed police students be changed, but member A.L. Alford Jr. of Lewiston said he is “not comfortable with cadets carrying firearms.”
Alford was critical of a five-page report submitted by President Jerold 0. Dugger that outlined the security system in detail but made no mention of the carrying of guns.
A previous report by the Lewiston Morning Tribune related that the college has the only fully-armed student security force in the state.
“I think that how you determine whether a cadet should wear a loaded weapon is an internal matter.” Alford told Dugger. “But you’ve gone into great detail (in the report) about everything but the fact that they carry guns.”
The board directed Dugger to revise the outline of campus security responsibilities and submit the report at a later meeting.
Dugger said he submitted the report to the board because “there has been some question about the manner In which we handle security on the campus.”
The LCSC president said that while other institutions may hire full-time security officers, the college is too small to afford that and so draws from its pool of police officer training, students.
“This is not an internship,” Dugger said. “Herb Allen (director of campus security) hires these students after they have had a period of training. They aren’t just pulled off the streets.”
Dugger said that the issue of police training students who are not members of the campus security force carrying guns to class is a separate matter. He has indicated in the past that he is not in full agreement with the practice, as has Fritz Strankman, director of the criminal justice program, but the policy hasn’t changed.
Dugger said that “every attempt is made to select the more mature, experienced” cadets for the security program.
“This is not a hit and miss process.” he said. “These are trained, mature people — law enforcement officers in every sense of the word.”
