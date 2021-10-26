This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
An elderly blind couple — Mr. and Mrs. George Robinson, 124 16th St. — struck it rich yesterday.
They won $320 by proxy on the “Strike It Rich” radio program yesterday morning. The program was televised and will be seen over KXLY-TV Friday afternoon at 4:30.
What do the Robinsons think of it? “It’s just wonderful,” Mrs. Robinson said yesterday. “When we get the money we’re going to get an icebox first and then if it’s enough we’ll get an easy chair.”
The Robinsons had hoped for just that — a refrigerator and an easy chair. “I wanted a better icebox with a freezing shelf I could get some things in and I wanted the easy chair for my husband,” Mrs. Robinson said. She commented that the old easy chair was almost worn out, and “we do need those things.”
Robinson is a former piano tuner.