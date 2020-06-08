What do a Bewick’s wren and a 250 cc Honda dirt bike have in common?
Not much, according to bird fanciers and bike riders who attended yet another public hearing Monday on the issue of where to locate a motorcycle riding area in Asotin County.
Asotin County commissioners told a group of about 25 citizens that they’ve decided to continue pursuing a place for the dirt bikes at both the Asotin slough and in Whitman County across the Snake River from Chief Timothy State Park.
Commissioner Bernard McCabe promised the group he would push the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers to set a formal hearing date for the Asotin slough site, and Commissioner C.A. (Pete) Collins said he hasn’t given up on the Whitman County site, even though that county’s commissioners aren’t very receptive to the idea.
Whitman commissioners fear law enforcement problems and a possible fire hazard from locating a bike-riding area in that county’s remotest corner, Collins said.
But it hasn’t been completely ruled out. “They’re good friends of ours and I think if we really said we wanted the site, they would go to a public hearing and consider it,” Collins said.
McCabe said he would try to get the corps to set a hearing within 90-120 days, Meanwhile, he urged the two divergent groups to try to find a solution on their own.
Bird fanciers say the Asotin slough is prime habitat for various species unusual to the area — and they aren’t compatible with noisy motorcycles.
Merlene Kolner of the Canyon Birders read a letter from Washington State University professor John Weber, who agreed that the “interesting patch of wooded, riparian habitat ... should be saved.” He said some frequent visitors include Bewick’s wren, Harris’ sparrow, Loggerhead shrike, and Merlin and barn owl.
Kolner also showed commissioners an excerpt from Oregon Birds, volume seven, which noted that Bewick’s wren had been found as far east as “along the Snake River about the small city of Asotin, a few miles south of Clarkston and about 20 miles north of the mouth of the Grand Ronde River.”
Before the area was fenced some years ago, motorcycles used it illegally, and bird watchers had to go elsewhere for their sport. She cited several newsletter entries of the period canceling expeditions to the area because there were no birds.
But motorcycle riders pressed their demands for a space to practice their sport as well. McCabe agreed. “It’s not reasonable not to try to provide something that would be a very great benefit to young people in our area,” he said.
Karen Cornwell suggested that local residents would “be pleasantly surprised” by cyclists’ efforts to police the area themselves.
McCabe suggested fencing off a 15-acre “buffer zone” just south of the city limits and north of the 60-70-acre slough, to keep cyclists out of earshot of town and away from bird habitat.
But birders remained concerned. “A fence is not a buffer zone,” Kolner said.
“We’re basically talking about a loose confederation of people versus members of the Audubon Society,” McCabe said at one point.
“What I would like to see happen is people in this room come to some kind of solution yourself ... somehow work together and solve the problem rather than asking for government to solve the problem for you. We’re not your fathers,” he said.
“I know that may be asking too much but ... I don’t think it’s an impossibility,” he said.
This story was published in the June 8, 1982, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.