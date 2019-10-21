It will be meat on the table — with or without red stamps — this week in many a Lewiston home as bird hunters went out after Chinese pheasants, Hungarian partridges and quail in the cold frosty air yesterday morning. It was the second day of the fall bird hunting season, and most of the birdsmen checked last night were well pleased with their results.
Birds seem plentiful in most sections with quite a number of limit bags reported. Most of the game, too, was of a good size.
The Tom Beall country as usual was a popular spot for bird hunters yesterday, and though it was nippy there was no fog to bother the shooter. Jack Biair and Earl White got their limit of both Chinks and Huns in this section. Getting their three Chinese apiece were Cliff Hall and Fred Warren.
Frank McLaughlin, Dr. J. F. Gist and Homer Brutzman went after their birds in the Rock creek country. All got their limit of Chinks, and bagged four Huns in addition. Wilbur Jacks was back early with his limit of Chinks.
A. R. (Dick) Johnson with Dr. E. G. Braddock did a couple of hours of quick and profitable shooting yesterday morning along the breaks of Lapwai creek near Sweetwater. They brought down four Chinks and two Huns in short order. Jack Sinclair and Chuck Adams hunted near Culdesac and accounted for four Chinese and one Hun.
This story was published in the Oct. 21, 1943, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.