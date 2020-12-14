This story was published in the Dec. 14, 1914, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
“Lewiston certainly is fortunate for she has the satisfaction of having the biggest pure-bred and fat stock show in the United States this year,” Said John L. Smith of Spokane. He is considered the greatest agricultural show man in the Pacific northwest. He is superintendent of the Portland livestock show and superintendent of the interstate fair of Spokane. He is a veteran in the business. When he was 12 years old his father taught him how to raise blue ribbon stock and how to show it and he has been at it for 35 years.
When Herbert Bolster started the old fruit fair in Spokane, which grew and developed into the fair of that city of today, John L. Smith was made superintendent of the agricultural department. The farmers wouldn’t bring in anything in the vegetable line, so Smith took his wagon and went among them and with his own hands pulled cabbages and pumpkins and made an exhibit. That was some 20 years ago. He has been superintendent in Spokane ever since. He never before has been able to exhibit in Lewiston, through he exhibits his livestock all over the Pacific northwest, then goes east and captures first prizes in competition with the entire United States and Canada. Some of the champions from the great Chicago shows are in the herd he has in Lewiston this week.
“It is a great surprise to me,” said Mr. Smith yesterday.
“The benefits of shows of this kind are far reaching and the northwest deserves great credit and the Northwest Livestock Association management great praise for the work it is doing.
“Yes, the biggest pure-bred and fat stock show in the United States this year is being held in Lewiston this week. Of course there are no shows this year in Kansas City and Chicago because of the foot and mouth disease. The northwest being able to hold its show as usual, will win a great deal of favorable attention. This show is a much stronger one than the one that will be held at Denver and that has been considered heretofore the third biggest in this country.”