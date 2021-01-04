This story was published in the Jan. 4, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Asotin, Jan. 3. — One of the largest grain sales for some time was completed yesterday when the H. M. Houser Grain Co. of Portland purchased about 7,000 bushels of Turkey-red wheat from Ben Ayers and Joe Bilyeu. The wheat is a first class article and brought 72½ cents, which is the highest price that has been paid lately.
Harry Goff of Asotin, is at Gifford invoicing the stock of goods in the store which he has purchased there.
Misses Porter and Ray, who have been spending their vacation at their homes hear Walla Walla, returned Monday evening to resume their work in the high school.
Miss Gertrude Downen, who has been spending her vacation at Asotin, has returned to Dayton, Wash., where she is teaching.
Ralph Wilsey left for Seattle Tuesday, to continue his studies at the University.
Miss Grace Florence of Kendrick, is visiting at the home of Mr. and Mrs. E. C. Florence, of Asotin.