This story was published in the Jan. 4, 1912, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Clarkston, Wash., Jan. 3. — On the eve of the great convention Clarkston is now in readiness to do herself proud in entertaining the many delegates of the Washington State Horticultural association that will arrive this evening and tomorrow morning from all sections of the state, in parties of three to one hundred. Special cars will arrive on the night train from the Spokane section as well as trains from the west tomorrow. Everything points to a record attendance, and several special cars containing delegates will arrive to try to claim the next convention. Today the first visitors began to arrive, and they were met at the trains by members of the reception committee who assisted them in securing rooms. Local Secretary E. P. Watson states that residents have responded well to the call for rooming accommodations, and that many will be cared for after the hotel and other lodging houses have been filled.
Busy Street Scenes Today.
During the day from early morning until late this evening, the many committees have been busy in arranging the final details and preparing the city for the elaborate reception of the visitors. The unusual stir has forced Mayor Yount to exclaim that it may yet be a rival of the Great Clarkston Barbecue two years ago, from which time Clarkston has been dating its history. The many business houses have taken great pains in arranging artistic displays of fruits and vegetables and under the direction of George W. Ferguson, apple displays can be found in the business houess that will rival “quality apples” throughout the world. Large flags adorn the streets at regular intervals, while a large sign bearing the words, “Welcome,” has been conspicuously displayed at the juncture of Main and Sixth streets. On the opposite of this banner, and placed in such a manner that persons leaving can read are the words, “Come Again.”
Crew Busy at Large Tent.
During the day a dozen men have been engaged in preparing the large convention tent, and tonight dozens of small coke heaters are burning in various places in the large room to thaw out the ground preparatory to scattering straw in the morning. The many seats have been installed, and a large platform for the speakers artistically decorated is located in one end of the tent. About seventy-five electric lights are strung at regular intervals, thus affording a very good light. Mr. Rucker, chairman of the convention hall committee, stated this evening that all would be in readiness for tomorrow’s session.
It has been decided however to hold the morning meeting at Horton hall, and if the crowd justifies it, the afternoon will be held in the tent.
Secretary Brown, of Walla Walla, has been busy during the day assisting the local officers in making the final preparations and with the opening of the convention tomorrow, all the work will practically be completed.
Meals Be Served.
The ladies of the Methodist church will serve dinner and supper to the visiting delegates during the three days of the convention at the basement of the church. The ladles will have a regular charge of thirty-five cents.
Late this afternoon the Sacajawea club reported to the officers of the convention that on Friday afternoon, they would entertain the visiting ladies at the home of Mrs. J. C. Applewhite on Eighth street. From the home of Mrs. Applewhite they will be taken to the Dr. Johnson home where luncheon will be served.
Program for Thursday.
The program for the first day’s session is as follows:
Morning 10:00.
Address of Welcome — R. M. Yount, Mayor.
Response — C. L. Whitney, Walla Walla, Wash.
Annual Address — Geo, W. R. Peaslee, Clarkston.
Reports of Committees and Officers.
Afternoon Session.
“Practical School Gardening” — J. L. Dumas, Pullman, Wash.
“Selecting and Packing Apples for Exhibition and Rules by which they are judged” — Frank S. Kinney, North Yakima, Wash.
“Horticulture of the Washington State College” — Prof. O. M. Morris, Pullman, Wash.
“Observations on Orchard Management” — W. B. Lanham, Clarkston.
“Varieties of Fruit for Home Use” — J. H. Brislawn, Spokane, Wash.
“Preparation of Lime-Sulphur at Home” — Prof. Chas. A. Cole, Lewiston, Idaho.
General Discussion.
Evening Session.
“Pre-Cooling of Fruit for Shipment” — Burr B. Platt, Washington, D. C.
“Protecting Orchards Against Frosts and Freezing” — J. E. Kincaid, Lewiston, Idaho.
“My Next Orchard” — J. W. Langdon, Walla Walla, Wash.
“Future of the Washington Apple” — M. Horan, Orchardist, Wenatchee, Wash.
“Horticultural Reminiscences” — W. S. Offner, Walla Walla, Wash.
General Discussion.