This story was published in the July 29, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
DINKEY HEAD AUTOMOBILE ...
Yesterday the big automobile carriage purchased by Anatone citizens and which will be put in service between Lewiston, Clarkston, Asotin and Anatone for handling passenger travel, reached the city last evening over the O. R, & N. The auto was purchased several months ago in Chicago but it seems has been delayed en route. The cost of the machine it is said was in excess of $3,000. It has three seats with a carrying capacity of nine passengers, and its substantial construction would indicate it will prove to be well-adapted for service over rough roads. The machine, judging from its appearance, has been in service and is therefore not new from the factory.
Several Anatone men, after deciding that there was sufficient travel to justify the establishment of the automobile line, organized a company and purchased the auto. The plan is to make two round trips daily between Lewiston and Anatone.
Last night the owners were notified by telephone of the arrival of the automobile and a representative will reach here today. It is the plan to inaugurate the regular service on August 1st.
This story was published in the July 29, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.