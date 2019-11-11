This story was published in the Nov. 11, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Bids totaling $127,749 for construction of six rooms and a lobby at Booth Hall at Lewiston High School were accepted last night by trustees of Independent School District No. 1.
The total represented bids from Schmidt & Hagen General Contractors, $89,828; Lewiston Plumbing Heating & Sheet Metal, $26,941; and John’s Electric Shop, $10,980.
Andrew L. Smith, superintendent of schools, said construction will begin as soon as contractors can gather their materials. He said construction will cover about 200 calendar days.
Other bids included: general contractors – Wilbur Hasenoehrl, $112,186; Kenaston & Huntley, $97,500; and T. R. Pope Construction, $95,170. Electrical contractors — Stout Electric, $11,826; and Webster Electric Co., $11,424. Mechanical contractors — Miller Bros. Plumbing & Heating, $34,925; and Inland Metals, $33,844.
Smith said bleachers have been ordered for Booth Hall and the district has advertised for a scoreboard and goals.