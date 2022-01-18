This story was published in the Jan. 18, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The city of Lewiston is making a bid for the new $2,500,000 federal psychoneurotic hospital to be constructed somewhere in the Pacific northwest. Telegrams urging the selection of Lewiston as the site for the hospital went forward yesterday by the chamber of commerce to the United States department of health and Congressman Compton I. White.
The site must be donated to the government, according to the specifications. It must be situated from a half to 12 miles from the city, and must have available water, electricity and gas. It must embody from 750 to 800 acres and be served by highways. It will be constructed with public works administration funds.
Spend Much for Supplies.
It is estimated that expenditure of between $300,000 and $400,000 annually would be made for supplies. Lewiston’s climate is set forth as an outstanding asset in consideration of the local site.
The hospital would care for persons mentally deficient from Alaska, Indians of the northwest and would be available for mentally deficient government employes. At the present time a Portland hospital has been under contract to care for Alaskan cases. Portland, Seattle and other northwest cities are bidding for the site.
Text of Wires.
The telegram to the department of health said:
“We direct your attention to the fact that Lewiston has the most suitable climate in the northwest for a psychoneurotic hospital project to be built under your jurisdiction. We are anxious to have you make investigation of our advantages. Altitude here 750 feet. We wish to make application for this project and ask for information on procedure.”
Another telegram to Representative White said:
“We are interested in securing the project of the United States health department for the building of a psychoneurotic hospital in the northwest. Please wire us procedure necessary for Lewiston to be included in the investigation of sites now being made. Our climate especially adapted for hospital project.”