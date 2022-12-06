Berra to coach Yanks, but how about park?

This story was published in the Dec. 6, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
This story was published in the Dec. 6, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
NEW YORK (AP) — General Manager Gabe Paul of the New York Yankees called a press conference to announce the return of Yogi Berra as a coach Friday and found himself mired down willi questions about tarpaulins, terrazzo floors and executive toilets.
“Is it true that the new Yankee Stadium is going to have a $215,000 tarpaulin?” a reporter asked.
Paul gulped, caught his breath and replied: “If that tarpaulin costs $215,000 it must be hand-embroidered.”
“And what, about those nine executive toilets?” someone else queried.
“We will have toilets all over the stadium,” the Yankee executive said. “I suppose there will be toilets for the executives, too.”
“And $7,000 for terrazzo floors in the executive offices?”
”I thought we came here to hear Yogi Berra and Billy Martin,” Paul said.
The revamped Yankee Stadium, to be opened before the 1976 baseball season, hit the front pages here this week with reports that the financially troubled city had abandoned a $2 million project for renovation of the stadium area but planned to use $300,000 of the savings to buy equipment for the Yankee team.
The equipment was said to include a $215,000 tarpaulin to cover the playing field, $65,000 worth of security devices, $14,000 to strengthen supports of the new scoreboard, lavish toilets and carpeting for the executive boxes and offices.
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Sign up today and you'll never see this pop-up again!
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
|Rate:
|Begins:
|Ends:
|Transaction ID:
A receipt was sent to your email.