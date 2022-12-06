Berra to coach Yanks, but how about park?

Elston Howard, left, and Yogi Berra hold Yogi's new, and old, Yankee uniform in New York, Dec. 5, 1975. Berra, who had been manager of the New York Mets, was named as a coach of the Yankees. Howard is also a Yankee coach. Both Howard and Berra were most valuable league players as Yankee catchers. Man at right is unidentified. (AP Photo/Marty Lederhandler)

 Marty Lederhandler

This story was published in the Dec. 6, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.

