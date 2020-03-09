This story was published in the March 9, 1995, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
GRANGEVILLE — Bennett Lumber Products in Kooskia purchased the Ida-Pine property and some of the buildings during an auction here Wednesday that has drawn from 150 to 200 potential buyers from throughout the Northwest.
John Bennett confirmed the purchase late Wednesday night, but declined to disclose further details until the auction is completed today.
Bennett did say, however, that the mill will “definitely not” be reopened in its former capacity.
Ida-Pine, owned by Robert H. Krogh of Kamiah, sawed its final log in December and 110 workers were thrown out of work. Krogh said a limited timber supply was the main reason his state-of-the-art mill could not longer operate efficiently.
Thomas G. Shaffer, general manager of Ida-Pine, said late last year if the mill could not be sold in its entirety, it would be auctioned off, piece by piece.
There were no serious offers for the mill, and Shaffer predicted the auction would go through as planned.
He could not be reached for comment Wednesday.
The community of Grangeville has been trying to absorb the repercussions of so many people out of work.
The current unemployment rate in the town is estimated at about 14 percent.
The Grangeville Economic Management team sponsored a public meeting last week to talk about the future of the community, and it was suggested the Ida-Pine mill might be used as an industrial park for a number of businesses interested in moving to town.