If the Bengals win their contest at Genesee today they face only Moscow in their path to the north Idaho championship. Coach Syb Kleffner will leave early this morning for the northern town to pit his boys against an eleven that has been making things very interesting so far this year for home field invaders.
Those making the journey today are ends, Ross and Ward; tackles, Braun, Elvy, Miller and Reinboldt; guards, Schmitz, Wilson, Russell and Wahl; centers, Walk and Wagner; backfield men, Denning, Shipley, Biggers, Grunthal, McKee, Thomas and Inman.
The prospect of Lewiston having a north Idaho championship crew was laughed about by team followers early this year. Handicapped by a more or less green backfield and a serious barrier looming in the eight semester rule, Coach Kieffner battled along with a crew of willing boys and gradually evolved a combination that has more than held its own against every team this year with the exception of Walla Walla. Against this team the locals made a terrific last-quarter drive that almost netted two touchdowns.
Point for Moscow.
Genesee is rumored to have a strong eleven and is well coached under W. D. Riddle. Both Moscow and Clarkston handled the northerns with large scores, however, and Coach Kleffner will point his lads for the Moscow contest while playing today.
Mulally, big fullback, and Hayden at quarter are the power and brains back of the northern club. Mulally has personally run up perhaps the largest total of points made by any individual player this year in the Lewiston playing section. Captain Larkin at center is a power on defense as are E. Gehrke and Ingle at guards. Erickson and Flomer, tackles, are a scrappy brace of line-men.
This story was published in the Nov. 9, 1928, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.