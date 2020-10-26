This story was published in the Oct. 26, 1946, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The Lewiston Bengals and Pullman Greyhounds fought to a 6 to 6 see-sawing tie on a muddy and slippery Bengal field gridiron last night.
The Bi-State tussle was a nip and tuck affair with the Greyhounds tallying in the third quarter, and the Bengals running over a score in the final minutes of the game. Both conversions were missed.
A pass in the third quarter from Pullman Quarterback Johnny Staley standing on the Bengal 25 to Halfback Bill Johnson who took the ball on the 15 and ran it across for the first score, broke the see-sawing action that was characteristic of the whole game.
Lowrie Scores
In the fourth period, after Lewiston had marched down to the Pullman five-yard stripe on line plunges by Halfbacks Boyd Lowrie and Mickey Polillo and Fullback Gerald Peterson. Lowrie skirted right end into pay dirt for the lone Bengal tally.
With the game hardly seconds old the Greyhounds gave the Bengals a score that resulted in a tight pass defense throughout the game. On the first play, a sleeper, Staley heaved a long pass to nimble-footed, Halfback Bruce Chambers who galloped 70 yards for a touchdown that was called back because a Pullman lineman was off side.
After that the first quarter was a series of unsuccessful line plunges which resulted in no first downs for either side, incompleted passes and an exchanges of punts.
In the second quarter the Bengals came within two yards of a touchdown when Peterson took the ball down to the Pullman 9 from the 21 on an off-tackle play, and Lowrie followed with a pass to Quarterback Dale Hagans on the 2 where he was brought down. But the Greyhounds line held and Lowrie couldn’t dent it.
The Bengals also threatened in the third period when Polillo went through center for a 40 yard gallop down to the Pullman 20. Polillo was in the open but wasn’t fast enough to outrun speedy Chambers who brought Polillo down from behind.
Ball Slippery
The field was wet and the ball slippery and difficult to handle. Many a runner went down without being tackled on the slick turf. The Bengals were held to six first downs while the Greyhounds did them one better with seven.
Starting lineups:
Lewiston Pos. Pullman
Harrison LE Maxwell
Lasker LT Morrison
Edwards LG Boone
Stevenson C Ebner
Kirkpatrick RG Berger
Harrington RT Langmus
Murray RE Lee
Hagans QB Staley
Lowrie LB Blankenship
Pollilo RH Chambers
Peterson FB Bashaw
Pullman 0 0 6 0—6
Lewiston 0 0 0 6—6
Touchdowns: Johnson, Pullman; Lowrie, Lewiston.
Officials: Elbert Mitchell, referee; Paul Wise, umpire; and Ernie Snyder, head linesman.