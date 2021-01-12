This story was published in the Jan. 12, 1943, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
The start of a tough week for Lewiston high’s Bengals begins tonight when they play a return hoop engagement with their cross-river rivals, Clarkston, in the Lewiston high gymnasium. After tonight’s game, Lewiston must get ready for games Friday and Saturday night with Moscow.
The Bengals drew first blood in the inter-city basketball war last Friday night in the Washington town when they whipped the Bantams to the tune of 31-16. Based on the showing of both teams last Friday, the Clarkston hoopsters come to town definitely the underdog.
It was not known last night if Jack Brannan, Clarkston starting forward, would get into tonight’s ballgame. Brannan suffered a twisted ankle in the final quarter of Friday’s game.
With the start of the new school semester at Lewiston high, basketball fans will probably see a new face in the Bengal uniform tonight, for Guy Steeley is now eligible. Steeley, a sophomore forward, will see some action tonight, Coach Steve Belko predicted.
First Game 7:15
Clarkston’s big B team, made up of ex-footballers, will meet the Lewiston B team again in a preliminary game, starting at 7:15. The varsity game will follow immediately with the tipoff slated for about 8:15. Clarkston’s B’ers thumped Lewiston’s last Friday, 34-19.
The Bengals worked out last night, Belko said, polishing up both offense and defense, and drilling against zone defense. Starters for Lewiston will be picked from the usual six — Jim Lambert, Emmett Callan, Dwight Church, Tom Arnold, Junior Whitcomb and Palmer Chase.
Coach Mack Goold of Clarkston did not reveal whether he would stick to his revised lineup of last Friday, shift back to his original starters of the Pomeroy game. Bob Schultz got the starting call at one of the forward posts in the last Lewiston game in place of Duane Bergstrom, whose shooting eye has been bad the last two games.
Other probable starters are Jack Luna at center, and John Eastlund and Ray Phillips at guards. If Jack Brannan cannot play tonight, it will probably be Bergstrom and Schultz at the forward posts.