This story was published in the Nov. 11, 1966, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The Lewiston Bengals and the Clarkston Bantams will meet in the 69th cross-river high school football game at 1:30 p.m. today at Adams Field. The series started in 1906.
The game will end the football season for both teams.
Lewiston will be favored as it has won seven in a row and the Inland Empire League football championship since losing to Capital High of Boise in its second game of the season.
The Bengals are 8-1 and 5-0 in league play while Clarkston is 4-3-1 for all games and 2-2-1 in league encounters.
Clarkston has used the running of fullback Leigh Salisbury and tailback Gene Taylor, probably the best sophomores in the area, to offset the passing of quarterbacks Don Lookablll and Bob Johnson.
Slow Recovery
Lookabill was injured in the Sandpoint game and has never completely recovered. Clarkston Coach Harley Williams said he didn’t know if the junior signal caller would play today or not.
He leads the team in total offense with 709 yards.
Johnson has proven to be an able replacement as he has connected on 23 of 51 passes for the season for 240 yards. He has hit on better than 60 per cent of his throws in league games.
Taylor leads the team in rushing with 429 yards. He is also used as a receiver with Johnson liking to hit him with screen passes.
Clarkston has surrendered 99 points in its eight games while scoring 122. The high point of the Bantams’ season was their 6-0 win over Coeur d’Alene at the lake city.
The Bengals like to keep the ball on the ground as much as possible. They have run the ball 412 times for 2,590 yards and passed for 655 yards and five touchdowns and 35 completions in 95 attempts.
Clarkston has rushed 250 times for 1,415 unofficial yards, and completed 63 passes in 127 attempts for 730 yards and three touchdowns.
Three Runners
Lewiston has three outstanding runners in Fullback Larry Cate and halfbacks Steve Cravens and Steve Gabby. Cravens is the top rusher with 822 yards in 114 carries. He also holds the school record for the longest touchdown run when he scampered 95 yards against Moscow.
Both teams have been working hard during the last week preparing for their final game of the season. Lewiston scrimmaged Monday and Tuesday before easing off. The Bantams also scrimmaged early in the week and went through a long dummy scrimmage last night.
Both coaches, Williams at Clarkston and Dwight Church at Lewiston, say they haven’t made any changes for today. They both said they reviewed their basic offenses and worked on stopping the other team.
For the Bantams this will be the final football game for 12 seniors. Salisbury, Paul Crowe, Ken Jackman, Tony Bashore, Steve Abrams, Rick Packer, John Stallinger, Brad Beale, Ron Pinkerton, Bruce Storey, Bob Hopkins and Bob Marshall are all in their last game.
Lewiston will lose 22 seniors from this year’s team. Terry Welker, Jim Snyder, Bill Eng, Cravens, Cate, Gabby, Tom Thorpe, Larry Fisher, Tom Thompson, Bud Goodwin, Bill Gulstrom, Bill Malcom, Mike Feeney, LeRay Mabry, Dusty Teitzel, Vance Aram, Mark Weber, Gene Bann, Bob Rich ardson, Gene Kimbrel, Don Litchfield and Gary Palmer will play their final game.
In another athletic event the Bengal and Bantam cross-country teams will race at halftime. They will run about two miles and end back at Adams Field before the halftime intermission is over.