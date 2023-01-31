Orchards Ne↓ws

Lewiston Orchards, Jan. 30. — A group of mothers of children who have had polio, will hold a cooked food sale Saturday for the benefit of the march of dimes campaign. Donations of home cooked pastries will be appreciated, according to Mrs. Clifford Marvel. Anyone wishing to donate may call Mrs. Marlie Grimm, 3431-R, or Mrs. Marvel, 3099-R. The sale will be at King’s market, 5th and Preston in the Orchards.

Tags

Recommended for you