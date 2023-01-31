Lewiston Orchards, Jan. 30. — A group of mothers of children who have had polio, will hold a cooked food sale Saturday for the benefit of the march of dimes campaign. Donations of home cooked pastries will be appreciated, according to Mrs. Clifford Marvel. Anyone wishing to donate may call Mrs. Marlie Grimm, 3431-R, or Mrs. Marvel, 3099-R. The sale will be at King’s market, 5th and Preston in the Orchards.
Books Needed
Books are needed for the Orchards community library, which will open soon at Maud’s Beauty shop on Thain Road, according to Mrs. Ruth S. Millay, Orchards school teacher who has been the prime mover of the project. Committees from the East End and West End Community clubs, sponsoring the project, are conducting an intensive campaign this week to fill the shelves. Any books, especially children’s books, will be welcomed. They may “be left at any of the following Orchards business houses and will be picked up by the committee:
King’s Top Shop, 5th and Preston; Matteson’s Realty, 218 5th Street; West End market, 5th and Bryden; Jim’s market, Thain and Preston; Teirney’s store, formerly Lloyd’s market, across from the Orchards school; Dave’s Drugs, Thain Road; Corner Fountain, Thain and Burrell; Chapin’s Texaco garage, Thain Road; Show’s market, Thain Road; Knepper’s Lockers, Thain Road; Howe’s Variety, Thain Road; Hap’s Bakery, Thain Road; Body, Paint and Fender company, (after 5 p.m.); Lewiston Orchards Cleaners, Thain and Grelle; Schaeffer lumber company, 14th and Ripon; Walkers store, 18th and Grelle; Orchards Sport and Cabinet shop, 128 Thain Road.
Orchards Briefs
Mrs. Otis Taylor left today for Prosser, Wash., to attend funeral services for her sister, Mrs. Charley Myers, who died Saturday.
Louis Davis, Somerville home, spent the weekend with his brother and sister-in-law, Mr. and Mrs. Lee Davis. Mrs. Evelyn Russell, instructor at NICE was also a guest of the Davis family.
Word has been received here of the birth of a son to Mr. and Mrs. Rod Long, Provo, Utah. Mrs. Long is the former Margaret Malcarney, daughter of Mrs. George Shull of the Orchards, who is now in Provo.
This story was published in the Jan. 31, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.