Bender is music fest queen

This story was published in the May 4, 1979, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Alto saxophonist Teri Bender of Clarkston was chosen queen of the annual Clarkston May Music Festival Thursday night during a concert that also featured performances by six Clarkston high and middle school music groups.
Bender, a senior at Clarkston High School, is the daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Brook Bender, 3804 Grandview Drive. Her accompanists were Mike O’Malley, drums, Jeff Poole, piano, and Jim Hawk, bass.
Other queen candidates were Anne Christianson, Linda McKinley and Deonne Poe. They were finalists chosen from a field of seven seniors in preliminary competition about a month ago.
Four princesses chosen from 13 underclass girls in preliminary competition will perform tonight beginning at 8 p.m. at the Kramer Gymnasium.
The princesses are Gayla Haugen, Teri Weatherly, Gail Needham and Colleen Casey. Six instrumental and vocal groups also will play in the concert.