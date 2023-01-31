Washington, D.C. (AP) — A nationwide strike in the Bell telephone system signaled today to begin Wednesday, Feb. 8, with 100,000 CIO Communications Workers called out.

Union officials said that more than 200,000 other members of the same union are expected to observe picket lines and thus support the walkout over wages, apprenticeship rules and pensions. Contracts delay their striking until about March 1.

