Washington, D.C. (AP) — A nationwide strike in the Bell telephone system signaled today to begin Wednesday, Feb. 8, with 100,000 CIO Communications Workers called out.
Union officials said that more than 200,000 other members of the same union are expected to observe picket lines and thus support the walkout over wages, apprenticeship rules and pensions. Contracts delay their striking until about March 1.
Demands Unspecified
The union has not specified yet just how much additional money it wants in wages. It is asking for a 35-hour week, compared with the basic 40-hour week telephone workers now have, “improvements” in the pension and vacation plans and reduction of the apprenticeship period.
The union says operators range generally from around $32 a week to a maximum of $52 in eight years.
The Chesapeake and Potomac Telephone company, which serves Washington, says its operators’ scale range from $36 to $52, with clerical help getting between $36 to $62 in eight years.
Up To Government
The strike was set to begin at 6 a.m. local time. President Joseph A. Beirne told reporters the strike will go forward unless the government or the company acts to avoid it. He said every affected telephone exchange in the country will be picketed.
Sixty-five per cent of CWA members are women operators and clerical employes.
If the strike actually takes place, union strategy aims at a flood of telephone calls in hope of jamming the dial service.
The union promised, however, to maintain emergency telephone service.
This story was published in the Jan. 31, 1950, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.