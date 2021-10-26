Being In Hospital Isn’t Bad, But Four Baunes Miss Home

This story was published in the Oct. 19, 1904, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Eleven-year-old Edward Baune got permission from his doctor yesterday to go “wheelchairing” to the St. Joseph’s Hospital ward where his three sisters are and help cheer them up.
The four youngsters, children of Mr. and Mrs. George Baune of Nezperce, entered the hospital Sunday and are all suffering from the same ailment—rheumatic fever.
Leanna, 6, Suzanne, 7, and Camille, 9, were all pretty happy to see their brother.
Suzanne commented to him, “I saw you this morning when we were getting our blood things (tests).”
“Why, I didn’t see you,” said Edward.
“You weren’t looking!” Leanna chipped in.
Edward performed in his wheelchair as his sisters looked on admiringly. “See, I can turn on a dime,” he said as he wheeled around. “I’m having fun.”
The youngsters all hoped their baby sister, Donna, 3, and brother, Nicky, 5, “misses us.”
And Then—Tears
But after Edward left, things weren’t quite so cheerful. Suzanne decided she wanted to go home and broke out in tears. Where Sunday night she had been the one to comfort her little sister, Leanna, it was Leanna’s turn yesterday. They decided they’d be going home soon and being in the hospital “isn’t so bad.”
Mrs. Baune told the Tribune by telephone yesterday that the children can probably come home in about two weeks. She added, “the two little ones (Donna and Nicky) are lost around here without their brother and sisters. When we left the children at the hospital Sunday Nicky insisted on going to get them.”
All four now in the hospital have been ill for about 11 months. They had scarlet fever which went into rehumatic fever, according to Mrs. Baune. But with plenty of rest and treatment they should be better soon, she said.