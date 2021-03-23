Beauty salon opens on Bryden

Designs Unlimited is more than a now full-service beauty salon at 931 Bryden Ave. next to the Hide-a-way.
It also series as an incentive for students at the Stylette Beauty College at 801 Bryden Ave.
The new salon has opened with experienced cosmetologists. As time goes on, only the top beauty college students will be added to the employees of Designs Unlimited.
“We plan to be really strict about whom we hire. We will hire only the very best,” said Dick Smith, operator of the college and co-owner with Ben Radford of the new beauty salon.
Stylists now at Designs Unlimited are Hilda Buckley, formerly of the Stylette Salon, and Marianne Pursley, formerly of the Diego Messina Salon in Rhode Island.
The new salon is in remodeled space formerly occupied by the Idaho Vocational Rehabilitation Division office. The salon offers hair styling, hair coloring, manicures and facials. Hours are Tuesdays through Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Wednesdays, the salon is open until 9 p.m.
Smith also uses other means of giving his students incentives for doing their best work. They are entered in styling competitions.
At a recent North Idaho Cosmetologists affiliate competition in which students from six Idaho schools competed, two Stylette students won three honors.
Susan Stewart won two firsts in the more than 1,000 hours of training division, one in the evening styling and one in the daytime styling category. Melissa Gilbert was her evening model and Janeen Smith her daytime model.
Debra Farrell also placed first in the daytime category for students with less than 1,000 hours of training. Michele Farrell was her daytime model.
Smith is the son of Nick Smith, long-time Lewiston beauty school and salon operator known as Mr. Nick, who is retired and living at Riggins. Dick Smith’s partner in the new salon, Ben Radford, also is a cosmetologist.
This story was published in the March 23, 1980, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.