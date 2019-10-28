Wednesday. Nov. 9, has been designated as “Community Day” for Clarkston, the purpose of which is to plant trees and shrubbery and in other ways beautify Beachview park on East Chestnut street, and everyone is requested to respond and do his part in carrying out this important work.
Mrs. N. N. Nelson, chairman of the committee having the collection of trees and shrubbery in charge, reported yesterday that only a few have responded to the call for donations, and that she feels a more generous response must be made in order to carry out the program planned for Community Day. She is of the opinion that there are many trees and shrubs scattered over the valley and not needed, that might be used to good advantage in beautifying the park. She requests everyone to examine their stock of trees and shrubs and, when it is found possible, contribute the surplus plants to the park committee where they may be utilized to good advantage.
Rev. D. H. M. Boyle, chairman of the general committee having the park work in hand, stated that the park is not only being improved to meet the present needs, but liberal arrangements are being made to meet the demands for the future. He explained that the improvement of the Beachvlew park is a community project, and that he feels everyone should join in the movement under way to make the necessary improvements at that place.
M. J. Crabb, manager of the Lewiston-Clarkston Improvement Co., has agreed to contribute the fertilizer for the flower beds, and to assist in many other ways in carrying out the program.
Someone is requested to furnish a team and scraper for the purpose of leveling off the ground in places, and to remove rocks and other debris that have accumulated.
The women of the various clubs of the valley, who are assisting with the work of beautifying the park, will furnish free lunches for those who are engaged in the work on Community Day.
It became necessary to change the date of Community Day from Nov. 2 to Nov. 9, on account of Mr. Boyle’s plans to be out of the city the first of the month, and the fact that the sap is still in the trees and shrubs to such an extent that the leaves have not yet fallen.
