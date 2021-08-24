Coming down the streets and byways of the little city of Clarkston, we were attracted by the look of happiness on the faces of the home people, as they worked in their yards and gardens.
Deciding to talk to the owners of the homes and try to gauge their minds and discover, if possible, the secret of their satisfaction, we decided that flowers, just beautiful colorful flowers, were the inspiration for the smiles and contentment.
An elderly lady, whom we know well, called to us to stop a minute and lack at her dahlias, showing us many beautiful shades and smiling over a large specimen of variegated hues, which she called rainbow shades. During the half hour which we spent with her, the sole topic of conversation was flowers. She planned next year, she said, to plant more dahlias and try to cross some of the varieties few experimentation. She loves more than anything else to work among her flowers.
Bee Didn’t Get It
At another home, a lisping child of three smiled at us and called, “Hello dere, look at my bump.” He proudly displayed a black eye with a large swelling beneath.
“Where did that come from?” we prompted. “A ole bug twied to eat my wed wose, and I ‘tarted to pick ‘im off fwom -it and he ‘tuck a needle in under my eye, and it was awful hot, but he didn’t get to eat my wed’ wose.” The smile of triumph which lighted his face was almost angelic as he continued. “If you want one of my woses, you can have one, and if you want a bunch of ’em you can have a buch, If you ain’t sick like the other lady was that I gived a wose to.”
We accepted the rose — the prettiest flower in the garden — with gratitude wondering at the sweet simplicity of the little child.
Roses a Tonic, Too
His words brought to mind remembrance of the sick lady to whom we had carried a large bouquet of our own roses, in which there had been one white rose of great size. Marveling and exclaiming over the fragrance and size of the flower, the dim eyes of the invalid brightened, as she requested that the measure be brought to her bed, that she might measure the rose, which was six inches across.
She then launched into an account of the days when she was well enough to raise her own flowers. “I have always loved the old fashioned flowers,” she said cheerfully. “And I raised roses, touch-me-nots coxcomb, four o’clocks, zinnias and all the old types, and in the evening when the blooms had closed their, eyes and the dew was coming out cool and damp on the grass, we kids would get out and wade in the clover field and listen to the song of the whip-poor-will.” A soft flush overspread the pale lace and we are quite sure that the flowers bad proved a better tonic than the doctor’s medicine had been.
Saves Hers for Winter
One neighbor had been making a rose jar which she displayed half apologetically, saying that “it did seem a shame to strip the lovely flowers of their petals,” but that they would give a great deal of pleasure during the winter, if they were in the jar.
Wherever one goes in Clarkston one is struck by the variety and quality of the flowers grown in the yards and gardens.
The children are bound together in fellowship, good will is cemented by the children’s garden clubs, as they work at the healthful and character building occupation of raising flowers for shows and fairs and for the adornment of their own homes.
This story was published in the Aug. 24, 1930, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.