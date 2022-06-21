This story was published in the June 21, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Among the most interesting sections visited on the recent editorial trip to the West was the Lewiston country in Northern Idaho. Lewiston is the county seat of Nez Perce County and is located on the Clearwater river, at its junction with the Snake river. It is distant some 10 or 15 miles from the railroad — the Spokane and Palouse branch — and lies at the foot of a decline which is from 2,000 to 3,000 ft. in a course of five miles. The ride down this decline is one of thrilling interest and is an experience which can never be forgotten. Language is inadequate to describe the grandeur that is revealed to the eye. For five miles, the road is upon the edge of the mountain side, constantly twisting and curving and doubling in order to find a way through the mighty hills, and to the unreasonably timid, danger and destruction might seem always present. The green mountains rising one above the other, their steep sides, so steep that one can hardly believe a living creature can stand on them, dotted with grazing cattle, look like a terraced park, and here and there among the hills a cultivated field in the distance gives the appearance of a bed of foliage in the midst of the beautiful green. When the town is revealed, the picture is still more enchanting. Nestling among the Lombardy poplars which thickly line every street, with the river laughing in the glow of the setting sun, and the beauty of the mountains still spread between the traveler and the city, the picture is one that can never fade while memory lasts. The painter who could have conceived such a combination of splendors and transferred them to the canvas might have been thought extravagant, but his conception would have won him a fadeless fame. Nature has been prodigal in her bestowals upon the Lewiston country. Her touch has been both delicate and heroic and the combination is one of gorgeous harmony and grandeur. The town is some 35 years old, and while there are still found in the city some of the pioneer log houses, most of the buildings are modern and handsome, with large yards about the residences, and they are filled from the very early spring — thanks to the genial climate — all through the long summer — thanks to irrigation — with beautiful flowers. Throughout the town, irrigating ditches of various sizes are found, and Lewiston and the country surrounding it never know what drought is. A system of irrigation in this section is different from anything we saw in our travels. Along the larger ditches are placed at certain intervals large water wheels which are turned by the current of the stream. On one side — sometimes, perhaps, on both sides, we do not know — are affixed buckets which lift the water into frames or troughs that carry it where it is needed; and it is this water that makes the Lewiston country — naturally exceedingly fertile — bloom with the sweetness and beauty of the rose. For miles, the country was thickly dotted with fruit orchards in full bloom — in the middle of April, and the season was behind at that — and the whole country seemed like an Italian garden. It is a superior fruit region, but notwithstanding the large quantity of fruit already produced, the possibilities on that line have scarcely been touched. There is a splendid opening here for a canning factory, and if one were established and the people would gladly contribute to such an enterprise — the fruit production would increase many fold. It is also a magnificent stock country. There grows upon the land a plant called alfilarilla that furnishes an abundance of the very best forage. We visited the large farm of Ira Small, on which there was a splendid orchard and a very fine herd of cattle, and which showed what the general farmer and stock raiser could do in Northern Idaho. At the home of L. A. Porter, an extensive grower and packer of fine fruits, we were shown what the climate, soil and irrigation would do in this section in fruit production. Apples, pears, grapes and all the small and all the standard fruits produce enormously, are finely colored and of superior excellence. The orchards of Robert Scleisher — the originator of the Idaho pear — were visited, and here again was the evidence of the adaptability of the country to fruit growing. The citizens took especial pains to entertain the editors, and the visit to the beautiful town and surrounding country was both exceedingly pleasant and profitable. If the grain farmer desires a splendid location, among the most cordial of people, upon the best of soil and in the most genial climate — grain does not need irrigation — we know of no better locality than the country about Lewiston. Those whose inclination runs to fruit growing will find here an ideal locality for all kinds of fruit production, except the citrus. The tourist who loves fine scenery, the almost perpetual bloom and fragrance of the flowers and good hotel accommodations, will not miss a visit to Lewiston. In time the Nez Perce Indian reservation, a few miles from the city, a splendid body of land containing hundreds of thousands of acres of the richest agricultural, fine grazing and mineral lands, will be open for settlement and will greatly add to the present considerable wealth of the section. The Northern Pacific will doubtless soon run into this town, as it has its roadbed already graded. At present, the town is compelled to depend upon water and stage transportation. Some of our Chicago neighbors have settled in Lewiston and are delighted with the place.
— Farmer’s Voice, Chicago.