This story was published in the Nov. 30, 1964, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (AP) — A 200-pound Himalayan bear, an escapee from a tourist attraction, was reluctantly dragged back to his cage Sunday, after keeping police busy for almost two hours.
The black and yellow bear fled Friday. Two motorists spotted him Sunday in a parking lot.
Two state troopers, two sheriff’s deputies and the animal’s owner, Paul Lukaris, tried to entice the bear back into a cage with bread and fruit.
Finally, Deputy Theodore Rhem tried a new tactic — he stood still. The bear nibbled at his trousers and played with his feet. When the bear stood up to embrace Rhem in his huge arms, Lukaris crept up and got the chain around him as Rhem backed away.
Five men, pulling together, managed to get the animal back into a cage.