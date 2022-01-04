Chicago, Jan. 3. —(AP)— a bear and two monkeys on the loose turned things upside down in the egg district for a time today.
A practical Joker let the animals out of their truck while the owners were in a photographer’s studio.
The bear sniffed the cold air hied straight to a tavern. The other patrons made for the exits.
The monkeys went for an egg crate. Its owner remonstrated, and dodging him, the apes let loose a barrage of eggs.
Encouraged by its success, they replied with more when some bystanders started hurling sticks and other missiles.
Policeman Attacks.
The bear, in the meantime, bored with the barroom, left it just in time to drive off the attack of a mounted policeman.
But the monks had decided to retreat into a building. They entered its elevator and the operator, John Mehorezky, attempted to grab their trailing leashes. In perfect synchronization, one monkey bit him on the left leg and the other on the right.
They were ready to hurl eggs again when Jack and Myrtle Jackson, vaudevillians from Australia, discovered the escapade.
They called and the animals meekly crawled into the truck. The elevator man went to a doctor and the bystanders went to the cleaners.
This story was published in the Jan. 4, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.