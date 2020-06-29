This story was published in the June 29, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The members and friends of the Congregational church will tender a reception to the recently called pastor, Rev. Geo. W. Hunter, at the church, Tenth avenue, tonight at 8 o’clock.
The members of the class are urgently invited to be present and have a part in the festivities; an invitation is extended to all who have planned to join the class, but up to date have been hindered for various reasons to come tonight and enjoy the fellowship and hear Rev. Dr. Scudder and Rev. Dr. Green, as well as Rev. Kenyon, who has been persuaded to remain over for the reception.
Some unique plans are being considered to make the work of the class felt in the church work as well as in the community. A card was passed out to every man at the service Sunday that briefly outlined the “Aims and Purposes of the Men’s Perseverance Class of the Congregational church.” They were heartly endorsed by the men present. They were as follows:
We aim for a membership of one hundred.
We purpose to visit and help any member that may become sick.
We aim to have a social event every other month.
We purpose to help those who desire, work to secure positions.
We aim to invite men to the Sunday school and church and give them a hearty welcome when they come.
We purpose to help men coming to the city to find good homes and employment.
We aim to have a loan fund to help members who may need it while unemployed.
We purpose to endow a bed at the hospital for the members of our class.
We aim to have bible study at the Congregational church every Sunday evening at seven o’clock.