Baumgartner won’t press for changes

This story was published in the Aug. 23, 1977, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
———
The new Lewiston High School principal, David C. Baumgartner, plans to sit back and observe before making many recommendations for change.
“I think it’s a mistake,” he said, “for a new principal to come in and flip everything upside down.”
And besides, he thinks Lewiston has a good system. “I don’t feel I’m coming into a lot of problems; I think Lewiston has been quite a successfully-run high school,” he said. “In fact, it may be a difficult act to follow.”
Baumgartner replaced Frank B. Gark who retired July 1 after 15 years as principal at Lewiston. Baumgartner, before coming to Lewiston, was principal at Cottonwood for seven years.
A 1960 valedictorian of Genesee High School, Baumgartner received an education degree in mathematics with a minor in chemistry at the University of Idaho, where he also participated in R.O.T.C.
After graduation, he spent two years as an owfficer in the air defense program, and then returned to Genesee, where he taught math and chemistry and was assistant coach.
During his three years at Genesee, he earned a master’s degree in school administration, also from the University of Idaho, and then moved to Cottonwood to be principal of Prairie High School.
Restless behind his desk during the Tribune interview, the wavy-haired, broad-shouldered principal thinks it may take a while to adjust to the size difference in schools. “There are 63 teachers here,” he said, “at Cottonwood, we never had more than 18 — it’s going to take me a while to get to know the teachers.”
Superintendent Andrew L. Smith recommended Baumgartner for the principal’s job from a field of 39 applicants.
“I was surprised,” Baumgartner said, “when I found out I was one of the four finalists.” But even then, he thought someone older would get the job.
As it turned out, of the four finalists, Baumgartner, 35, was the oldest.
Baumgartner said Lewiston offers students a solid academic program as well as a variety of activities. He said women have a “strong sports program,” with volleyball in the fall, basketball in the winter and softball and track in the spring, And women’s football? “I don’t see that as a possibility,” he said.
Baumgartner said he likes fishing, playing bridge and reading. He is married and has a daughter.
