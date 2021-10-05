This story was published in the Oct. 5, 1992, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
WASHINGTON — A Congress born on the eve of war and battered by scandal is closing with a bang: votes on major tax and energy bills and a veto fight with President Bush over re-regulating cable TV rates.
Congressional leaders hoped to send lawmakers home for the year by early Tuesday so they could devote a month to their re-election campaigns. Knowing today would be long and contentious, House Majority Leader Richard Gephardt, D-Mo., warned, “I would suggest that members bring their sleeping bags.”
When the final gavel sounds, it will end a 102nd Congress that commenced in 1991 as the nation was preparing for war with Iraq. In ensuing months, scandals at the House bank and post office drove lawmakers’ reputations downward and contributed to near-record retirements.
In an unusual Sunday session the House cleared several lesser bills, including approval, 253-143, of a $2.3 billion measure financing Congress’ own operations for the new fiscal year, just below last year’s budget. The compromise bill, which now moves to the Senate, ignores a Senate-approved measure hacking 15 percent out of congressional coffers over the next three years.
Today they planned to consider a wide-ranging energy bill easing the way for nuclear power plants’ licenses, setting efficiency standards for lights and electric motors, and prodding owners of automobile fleets to begin purchasing alternative energy vehicles.
Sure to throw off sparks were lawmakers’ plans to try overriding Bush’s Saturday veto of the cable television bill. With Election Day just four weeks and a day away, the White House was lobbying hard to prevent the veto — Bush’s 36th — from becoming the first of his that Congress has reversed.
The bill is aimed at keeping rates reasonable and improving customer service. Bush said the measure would impose unfair regulations on cable TV operators, saying on CNN’s “Larry King Live” program Sunday, “I believe that this would increase costs to the consumers.”
But supporters said the measure was clearly pro-consumer. And they didn’t hesitate to use Bush’s oft-asserted championing of tax cuts to make their point.
“This is ... the equivalent of a $6 billion tax cut,” sponsor Rep. Edward Markey, D-Mass., said, using the amount he claimed cable subscribers pay annually in overcharges.
Politics was also weighing hard on the $27 billion compromise tax bill that Senate-House negotiators shook hands on late Saturday.
The measure would broaden the use of Individual Retirement Accounts, grant tax breaks to many inner-city and poor rural businesses, and eliminate the luxury tax on yachts, furs, jewels and planes.
But even though Bush supported much of it, it was unclear if he would sign the bill should it reach his desk. The measure contained a slew of minor tax increases — tough fare for a candidate who has recently pledged anew never to boost taxes again.
“You don’t have to be a guru to understand that regardless of which direction he goes, there are problems for him,” said Rep. Bill Archer, R-Texas.
Also lying ahead were:
A defense spending bill for the new fiscal year holding the Strategic Defense Initiative antimissile system to $3.8 billion, well below the $5 billion President Bush wants.
A $14 billion foreign aid bill that also would give U.S. backing to up to $10 billion in commercial loans for Israel over the next five years.
A Senate fight over legislation easing the Bush administration ban on medical research using tissue from aborted fetuses. Anti-abortion senators allied with Bush are delaying debate on the bill.