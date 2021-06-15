The Clarkston beach will be officially opened about the middle of this week, the water now being in fair condition for bathing purposes, according to an announcement yesterday by Manager Harold Fountain, who has just returned from the state university at Seattle. There will be many changes made to improve the facilities for bathing, such as covered buildings for the concession, checking and dressing rooms for the men and women. The building for the women will be partitioned off into individual dressing rooms which will be a big improvement over the former system.
The deep water south of the beach near the cliffs will be roped off and safeguarded during the entire swimming season and it is the purpose of the management to see that every precaution possible will be taken to prevent anyone from entering the deep water, where it is considered dangerous.
Another feature will be a floating platform from which bathers may dive.
It is the opinion of those who have inspected the river that an unusually large amount of white sand has been deposited on the beach and that other favorable conditions have developed since last season.
During the season, Mr. Fountain expects to provide many forms of entertainment which will add much to the attraction of that resort.
He will be assisted by Dare DeBeaumont. He is one of the best swimmers in this section and it is likely he will serve as lifeguard.
The exact day of the opening will be announced later in the week.
This story was published in the June 15, 1924, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.