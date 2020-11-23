Cottonwood, Nov. 22. — An interclass basketball game will be held in the high school gymnasium at 8 o’clock Friday night, with the freshmen and seniors opposing the sophomores and juniors. A real contest is expected for the regular high school team will be divided about equally between the frosh-senior and junior-sophomore fives. The game will be the first on the local floor this season and a large crowd is expected to attend.
Local and Personal.
A. O. Bauman and Leo McCarty of Lewiston were in Cottonwood last night to attend the Knights of Columbus meeting. Mr. Bauman is past district deputy and Mr. McCarty is now serving as state deputy. County Attorney F. E. Fogg and Deputy Sheriff B. F. Robinson were here today from Grangeville. Prof. W. G. Allen and the D. O. K. K. orchestra passed through Cottonwood tonight on their way to Grangeville where they will play for a dance.
Mrs. George F. Moll arrived this evening from Hiawatha, Kan., to join her husband, Professor Moll, of the school faculty. Mrs. Moll plans to make her home here. Barney Seubert is reported to be recovering nicely from his recent operation for appendicitis. Jerry Kavanaugh was a business visitor from Lewiston today.
This story was published in the Nov. 23, 1923, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.