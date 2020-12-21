This story was published in the Dec. 21, 1953, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
ST. LOUIS (AP) — The Sporting News, a weekly sports newspaper, Saturday announced its 1953 major league all-star baseball team — a predominantly National League squad that failed to include a member of the world champion New York Yankees.
Members of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, polled by the newspaper to select its 29th annual team, named eight National Leaguers to the 11-man squad which includes three pitchers.
Ted Williams, the Boston Red Sox slugger, was made an honorary member in recognition of his return from 15 months as a Marine pilot in Korea.
Players selected on the team: Mickey Vernon, Washington Senators, first base; Red Schoendienst, St. Louis Cardinals, second base; Al Rosen, Cleveland Indians, third base; Peewee Reese, Brooklyn, shortstop; Stan Musial, Cardinals and Duke Snider and Carl Furillo, Dodgers, outfielders; Roy Campanella, Dodgers, catcher; and Robin Roberts, Philadelphia Phillies, Warren Spahn, Milwaukee Braves, and Bob Porterfield, Senators, pitchers.
The Sporting News saw the failure of a Yankee to make a team as “further tribute, if any is needed, to the remarkable team-effort job turned in by Manager Casey Stengel and his American League champions.”