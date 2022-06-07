The Lewiston baseball nine, accompanied by a number of their staunch friends, went over to Moscow Sunday where they played their first match game of the season in the afternoon with the crack nine of Moscow. When it is considered our boys left Lewiston at 4 a.m. and rode 30 miles to Moscow the result of the game speaks volumes for our team. The score at the end of the sixth inning stood 7 to 6 in favor of Moscow and was held at those figures the rest of the game. It was said to have been the prettiest game ever played on the Moscow grounds, and the two nines were most evenly matched. Just before the game was called a heavy hail storm set in, which made the grounds rather slippery. In the first inning each side made 3 runs. Moscow made 3 more in the third and one in the fourth. Lewiston added one in the fifth and two in the sixth. Bob Stainton did the best batting for Lewiston, making 3 base hits and Newell made the only 2 bagger. Lindsay made 2 runs, and Black, Ross, Butler and Newell one each. Black for Lewiston and Coffman for Moscow both pitched a splendid game; each side making 8 hits. Black struck out 9 men and Coffman 4. The only unpleasant happening in the entire game was in the seventh inning, when Moscow lead by “Home Run Larrabee’ objected to Albert Coburn’s decision in calling a Moscow man out on third. Moscow refused to play any further and the game was given to Lewiston by 9 to 0, when in the interest of harmony, it was decided to continue the game with Mr. Warner of Genesee as umpire. With this exception the boys were well pleased with their treatment and have nothing but kind feelings toward Moscow and her splendid baseball team. The news of the overflow at Lewiston was considerately withheld, from the players until the game was over.
This story was published in the June 7, 1894, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.