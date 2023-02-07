PULLMAN — A new disease called barley stripe rust could devastate the Pacific Northwest’s $200 million barley crop this spring, a U.S. Department of Agriculture scientist at Washington State University says.
The new stripe rust could cut yields 30 to 70 percent, said Roland Line, a plant pathologist with the USDA Agricultural Research Service.
“It has caused wide-spread, devastating losses in each of the regions where it has occurred,” Line said. “We know our varieties are susceptible.”
The new stripe rust, a European import, was first detected in the Western Hemisphere in 1975 when it was reported in Columbia. It soon spread throughout most of South America and into Mexico. It was found in Texas in 1990 and spread to Colorado by 1992.
The disease was reported in Arizona last spring and by the end of the growing season, was discovered in southern Idaho and Montana.
Unconfirmed reports also placed it in central and northern California, as well as southwestern Oregon, northern Idaho and Washington, Line said.
Barley stripe rust is a fungal disease that gets its name from the color and pattern its spores give to the leaves of plants it attacks.
The disease breaks the epidermal layer of the leaf causing massive evaporation of moisture from plant tissues. After the disease becomes well established, it can impede photosynthesis.
The net result is reduced yield, primarily because many seeds never develop. Those that do are often shriveled.
Wheat stripe rust, a close relative of barley stripe rust, caused catastrophic losses in wheat in the Pacific Northwest from the late 1950s until the early 1960s, when new disease-resistant varieties halted the epidemic.
Line says wheat stripe rust may attack barley plants but it never causes a problem. Their similar appearance can. “When you look at an infected barley plant, you can’t be sure if it’s barley or a wheat stripe rust.”
However, if the disease spreads, reinfects and builds up, “We can suspect strongly that it is the barley stripe rust Because it never happens with the wheat stripe rust in barley fields,” Line said.
Researchers already are screening plant materials from Europe, where barley stripe rust is common, to find sources of disease resistance to breed into Northwest barley.
New varieties are expected in two to three years. But under emergency conditions, a variety with some built-in resistance could be released as early as one to two years, says Steve Ullrich, WSU barley breeder.
“We know that there are barley varieties and lines that are resistant to barley stripe rust based on evaluations in Bolivia and southern Texas,” he said.
Some fungicides will keep the disease in check as well, but the question about them is cost. “We don’t know how to use them economically,” Line said.
