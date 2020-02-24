This story was published in the Feb. 24, 1972, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
The second annual benefit dance to raise money for Lewiston High School band uniforms will be from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. Saturday at the Hotel Lewis-Clark.
The Lewiston Elks Lodge, the hotel and the LHS Hand Mothers Club are sponsoring the dance. The Friddle Dance Band is donating the music. All proceeds from the $1.50 per person tickets will be used to purchase new band uniforms. Mrs. George Kerr is chairman.
The band mothers and students have raised $20,000 which has paid for 140 band uniforms and 44 drill team uniforms. The drill team uniforms recently arrived. The band uniforms, which arrived last fall, cost $130 each.
Eddy Williams, LHS band director, said he expected an increase in band enrollment from 135 to 175 or 185 for the coming school year.