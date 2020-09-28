This recipe was published in the Sept. 28, 1956, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
“Minnie’s Banana Bread” is a quick bread that keeps well, and served with popcorn and hot chocolate, makes a wonderful after-school snack.
MINNIE’S BANANA BREAD
Ingredients: 2 cups sifted flour, 1 teaspoon double-acting baking powder, ¼ pound (½ cup) margarine, 1 cup sugar, 2 eggs, 1 cup mashed ripe banana, ¼ teaspoon baking soda, 1 tablespoon water, ½ cup coarsely-broken walnut meats.
Method: Sift together the flour and baking powder. Cream margarine and sugar; beat in eggs thoroughly, one at a time. Beat in mashed banana. Dissolve baking soda in water and stir in. Add sifted flour and baking powder all at one time; beat only until smooth. Fold in walnuts. Turn into greased loaf pan (about 9 by 5 by 3 inches): allow to stand for 20 minutes. Bake in moderate (350 degrees) oven 1 hour or until cake tester inserted in center comes out clean.
Note: No salt is called for in this recipe; the margarine usually provides enough salt.