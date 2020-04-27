This story was published in the April 27, 1901, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Dr. J. W. Plummer, formerly of Juliaetta, arrived in the city yesterday from Iowa. Dr. Plummer went to Iowa about two months ago determined to locate, but the climate there soon persuaded him away from such a purpose. “I found the climate too rigorous,” said Dr. Plummer, “and the storms, winds and rain made me look again toward the peace and harmony of happy Idaho. I will never leave here again.” Dr. Plummer is a well-known physician, who will be welcomed by many friends in this section. He is also known as a good democrat, and he took an active interest in Idaho politics last fall.