New York, Jan. 3. — (AP) — The mammoth figure of Babe Ruth, the only one of its kind, was dragged from its winter hibernation today for the annual ceremony of taping the waist line, taping the chest, and general appraisal in the muscle parlors of Artie McGovern.
To sport it’s a ceremony jammed full of significance, as meaningful and official a sign of the start of a new sports year as the coming of the first robin is an augry of spring. In the past it has been a tremendously bumptious and happy occasion, with gusty wise cracks, hearty laughter, flexing of biceps, probing of a voluminous stomach, along with questions as to baseball, contracts, and always the one all-absorbing query:
“Do you think toy can break your old home run record this year, Babe?”
So this time it was a trifle sad.
Asked Foxx’s Chances.
The only question anyone asked about home run hitting was whether he thought Jimmie Foxx, the sole survivor of Connie Mack’s lost battalion, would ever exceed the top man’s record of 50. The Babe answered: “He’s the only guy with a chance.”
The Babe will be 40 years old in five weeks. From every indication the boys were weighing him for the last time today as an active ball player, as the king of swat, the great artless fellow who in his 20 years in the major leagues revolutionized the science of clouting for distance.
It was a quiet, business-like, calm Babe Ruth then, who sat and discussed this final stage of his career.
“I expect I’ll take a cut this year when Colonel Jake Ruppert sends me out the contracts,” he said. “But I won’t say anything about that until I get my contract with the rest in February.
I hope the Colonel will be reasonable.”
This story was published in the Jan. 4, 1934, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.