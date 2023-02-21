PULLMAN — Three area schools will be among the eight teams competing for two state tournament berths as the Southeast Washington Class B district boys’ basketball tournament convenes today at Beasley Coliseum on the Washington State University campus.
The double-elimination tournament, including three teams from the Whitman County League and five from the Blue Mountain League, gets under way at noon with Tekoa-Oakesdale (10-12), Whitman County’s No. 1 seed, facing Touchet (10-10), No. 4 from Blue Mountain.
LaCrosse-Washtucna (9-13), the WCL’s third seed, faces BML No. 2 DeSales (12-9) at 1:30 p.m.; Asotin (20-1) and Pomeroy, the BML’s first and fifth seeds, meet at 6 p.m.; and Dayton (17-4), No. 3 from the BML, takes on Garfield-Palouse (16-5), No. 2 from the WCL, at 7:30.
Play continues Tuesday with four more games and Wednesday with two loser-out affairs.
The tournament championship is set for Friday at 7:30 p.m. while the consolation final will be Saturday at 8:30 p.m.
Asotin, which was ranked first in the last Washington boys’ basketball prep poll, features a meticulously balanced, high-scoring attack. Senior guard Sean Farmer is the only Panther who averages double-figure point production, 11.8 per game, but is joined by six teammates who have scored more than 100 points during the regular season, among them 6-foot-7 senior J.R. Blankenship.
Garfield-Palouse, which suffered a shocking 82-57 loss to Tekoa-Oakesdale in last week’s WCL sub-district championship game, is similarly explosive.
The catalyst is senior Brooks McCracken, who averages 23.1 points per game, while fellow Vikings Rob Tiegs and Beau Hilty-Jones, both juniors, contribute 14.0 and 11.8 points, respectively.
Pomeroy is led by junior John Cassetto and senior Greg Sharp, who boast scoring averages of 11.6 and 10.5.
This story was published in the Feb. 21, 1994, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.