This story was published in the June 29, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
New York, June 28. — The period around July first is one traditionally of quiet stock trading. This normal tendency was emphasized today by several additional circumstances which combined to throw the market into a state of stagnation not approached for many months. After the first hour the market was practically idle.
Confidence is unimpaired that the July money settlements will offer no factor of disturbance and money markets remained in the soft and yielding state that has characterized them for some time past.
The engagement of $2,000,000 gold today for shipment to Europe was in spite of a show of growing abundance of money in foreign markets, which lowered the discount rate today both in London and Berlin.
The shipments of gold going on from New York are a measure of relief from a plethoric money market due to the excess of the inflow of money from the interior over the outgo by gold exports, the amount of the latter since the first of January having risen slightly over $60,000,000 while the excess of receipts from the interior over shipments in that time is estimated at no less than $100,000,000.