The Aviation Committee of the Greater Lewiston Chamber of Commerce yesterday set the development and maintenance of better aviation facilities at Lewiston Airport as its major function for the remainder of the year.
The committee met at the Airport Cafe to discuss the airport’s various needs. They ranged from a traffic control tower — for which members said the airport soon should be eligible — to better seating in the administration building lobby. Seating now consists of well-worn and lumpy green plastic and chrome lounge chairs in the style of the 1940s.
Committee members agreed to work with all agencies and organizations, including Air West and general aviation firms, on improvements for the airport. They also suggested that civic and service groups should be included and perhaps could assist with such projects as improvement of the administration building lobby and landscaping of the grounds.
Jerry J. O’Mahony, airport manager, reported that additional parking space at the airport, promised for some time, will be a reality “in the very near future.” He also told the committee he is working on development of airport property for industrial lease purposes and said the airport cafe plans to partition a portion of its dining room for private banquets and parties.
The committee discussed a possible fly-in to Coeur d’Alene this summer, perhaps during the Boy Scouts of America Jamboree at Farragut State Park July 16-23.
This story was published in the March 15, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.