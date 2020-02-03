This story was published in the Feb. 3, 1973, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
DETROIT (AP) — An autopsy on a 2,600-year-old mummy has turned up a perfectly preserved heart for the first time, says a team of experts at Wayne State University’s School of Medicine.
The mummy is that of a 35-year-old man.
Dr. Robin A. Barraco, reporting, on Thursday’s autopsy, said the embalming process had perfectly preserved the heart and aortic blood vessel.
Barraco hopes to extract large amounts of antibodies from the dried blood to learn about diseases in ancient Egypt. Such research will reveal more about the evolution of diseases in man, he said.