This story was published in the Dec. 13, 1975, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Starting sometime next week, bowlers at Lancer Lanes can sit back, relax and watch on an overhead board as their score is kept automatically.
Lancer Lanes is completing the installation this week of automatic scorekeepers on all 16 lanes, and the new devices may be ready for use as soon as Tuesday, according to Don Tuschoff, co-owner and manager of the Red Shield Restaurant and Lancer Lanes.
Tuschoff explained the new scorekeeping system Friday afternoon to representatives of the Lewiston and Clarkston news media.
Workers have been installing the system for the past three weeks. Total cost for the scorekeeping devices plus other remodeling projects done simultaneously is approximately $100,000.
Although automatic scoring devices have been on the market for approximately six years, Lancer Lanes is only the second bowling establishment on the West Coast and seventh in the nation to install this type system, Tuschoff said.
The new system, which is operated by a computer, almost instantaneously prints the bowler’s score and total on a score sheet and on an overhead projector each time a ball is rolled.
All the bowler has to do is insert, the scoresheet when he starts bowling and “identify” himself each time he bowls.
To identify himself, the bowler must move a lever, which is located in the ball return, to the position he has been assigned.
For example, in league play if a bowler is bowling in the No. 3 spot on his team, he moves the lover to the No. 3 slot on a small panel, His score is then automatically kept on the third line of the scorecard.
If a bowler makes a mistake and mis-identifies himself, the mistake can be corrected on a calculator-like keyboard on the scorekeeper.
There is one scorekeeping console for each two lanes.
If a bowler fails to move the lever and identify himself, the pin-setter and rake on the other end of the alley will not move. Only after the lever has been reset will the pins be set.
Tuschoff expects the greatest number of problems to come from bowlers who mis-identify themselves — or in other words move the lever to the wrong number.
To help smooth out the change-over to the new operation, nine women have been hired who will help train bowlers in the use of the new system. The women will help in the training process for probably the next three weeks, Tuschoff said.
The new system will be especially beneficial to league bowlers, Tuschoff feels, because handicaps can be entered before play starts and the team total, plus handicap, is automatically added after the last team member rolls his or her last frame.
The scorekeeper also keeps a running team total so league bowlers will know at all times how many pins they are ahead or behind.
While the process is not error-proof, Tuschoff said each scorekeeping console has been tested at the factory to the point that it makes less than one error per 100,000 frames bowled.
Initially, the machines won’t be that accurate because of problems caused by transit and installation, but the accuracy should improve, Tuschoff said.
Once the scorekeeping devices are in full use, they will be available for both league and open bowling.