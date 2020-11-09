“Yes, I took a flight this morning, and peculiar as it may seem, the flight was in an automobile,” said Lieut T. B. Lee of the naval aviation service, who is in Lewiston in charge of the Pacific fleet navy band which opens the Northwest Livestock show today. The lieutenant was referring to an auto ride over the Lewiston Hill state highway when he was the guest of State Senator Johnson. The lieutenant said:
“The trip over this wonderful highway, at least the view afforded, is just as though one was in an airplane. It is indeed unique that one can thus take a run up there. You are really in the clouds, the view is uninterrupted and you are traveling along the edge of nothing. To me the situation and the sensation are remarkable. Your people should indeed be proud of this highway. I do not know of its equal anywhere.”
Then the lieutenant announced that the navy band boys were also to enjoy a drive over the highway this morning as the result of courtesy extended by the Commercial club. Today the lieutenant hopes also to visit Lewiston Orchards, Clarkston and Asotin and may enjoy an early morning pheasant hunt. “We are surely enjoying this distinct little city and we are all happy that our itinerary has brought us here,” he said.
Lieutenant Lee is naturally much interested in the navy’s plans for the Pacific flight. He has been in the air for 700 hours, entering the navy service in June, 1917, and he was stationed for a long period at San Diego securing the rank of senior flight commander.
“Do you think the Pacific flight will be accomplished?” he was asked.
“Certainly,” was the reply. “The United States navy never starts anything unless it accomplishes it.”
The lieutenant states that the Pacific flight will be a more difficult one than that of the Atlantic. He believes that a different type of machine than the NC type will be used; in fact, he believes the type used; in fact, he believes the type used will be an entirely new one. The government is now making assemblies for the flight and the start will be from San Diego. The first unit of the flight will cover 1,200 miles to the Hawaiian islands. The lieutenant believes that not more than two destroyers will be used on the patrol. The flight will be used on the patrol. The flight will be made in the spring.
Lieutenant Lee does not class flying as involved in marked degree the element of danger. Fatalities, he states, are limited to three causes: improper instruction, inaptitude of the flier and breakage. The last element enters so infrequently as hardly to be considered.
This story was published in the Nov. 9, 1919, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.