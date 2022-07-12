Washington, July 11. — Senator Aldrich reiterates his statement that the senate tariff bill does not impose additional burdens upon the consumer.
“Isolated cases of increases of rates are taken and the entire bill condemned because of those,” said Mr. Aldrich.
“It is usually the case that if the section of the country that has found fault with one schedule would consider the transfers of articles to the free list and compare the increases with the reductions that have been made, that section would see that it had been made a beneficiary by the general revision.”
Gen. T. S. Sharretts, the veteran tariff expert, who has been a member of the board of general appraisers in New York for many years, declares the senate bill will show a two per cent reduction from the Dingley law, and a material reduction from the house rates.
General Sharretts, who is a democrat, is assisting the conference committee. He performed a similar office, for the democrats when the Wilson bill was in conference.
Representative Payne said tonight the rates of the house bill, judged from the standpoint of the general public, are materially lower than those of the senate bill. Mr. Payne pointed out that hides, tallow, iron ore, licorice extracts and other articles of great importance to the consuming public were transferred to the dutiable list by the senate, while skins, radium, certain species, cocoa, oleo stearin and miners safety appliances were the most important articles placed on the free list by the senate.
“It is unfair to compare the two bills by figuring the ad valorem rates on each,” said Mr. Payne.
Members of the house pointed out tonight that the duties on coal, wire nails, scrap iron, shoes and leather, cotton and wool manufactures, petroleum, potatoes, rough lumber, lead paints, structural iron, cutlery, zinc bullion, pig lead and other articles of general consumption were increased over the house rates, while dressed lumber, gloves, hosiery and certain iron and steel products were the principal senate reductions of interest to the public.
The conferees hope to conclude their work by the end of next week. In the meantime both houses will hold sessions every three days. The house will meet on Monday and the senate on Tuesday but having no business to transact will immediately adjourn. Leaders in both houses are hopeful of disposing of the tariff bill by the end of this month.
This story was published in the July 12, 1909, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.