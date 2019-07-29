This story was published in the July 29, 1907, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
Grangeville, July 28. — (Special to the Tribune.) — A game of baseball was placed here today between the Mt. Idaho nine and the Grangeville second nine. The game resulted in a score of 15 to 10 in favor of the Grangeville team. The game was witnessed by a good sized crowd and was thoroughly enjoyed by the rooters for the respective teams.
An odd feature of the Mt. Idaho team was the fact that eight of the nine players are left handed and it kept the Grangeville boys feeling of their right arm to hold on to their bearings. This peculiarity of the boys is not attributed to the fact that they got left on the score.
John P. Vollmer arrived in the city today after a trip along the right of way to the Lewiston-Grangeville line of the Northern Pacific. Mr. Vollmer reports that he had a pleasant trip and that the crops of the country tributary to the line are the finest he ever saw. “The quantity will be large and the quality A 1,” said Mr. Vollmer. It is Mr. Vollmer’s intention to leave for Lewiston tomorrow morning.
