This story was published in the March 2, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
CAPE KENNEDY, Fla. (AP) — With one of the cold-plagued Apollo 9 astronauts cured and the other two “much improved,” launch crews received the green light Saturday to continue preparations for a Monday launching.
Dr. Charles A. Berry, chief astronaut physician, announced after an extensive physical examination that Air Force Col. David R. Scott was over his cold.
Berry reported that the other two astronauts, James A. McDivitt and Russell L. Schweickart, were much better. All three were taken off medication, but McDivitt and Schweickart continued to take vitamin C and to gargle with hot salt water to relieve their sore throats, now classed as minor.
Another examination was scheduled for Sunday, but doctors felt the astronauts would be well enough to rocket into space as scheduled. The colds had forced a three-day postponement, the first time that illness has delayed a U.S. man-in-space mission.
The spacemen were well-rested after sleeping more than nine hours. Schweickart and Scott each jogged a mile at the moon-port and McDivitt exercised in a gymnasium.
They had planned to rest most of the day, but they felt so good that they climbed into a spacecraft trainer to rehearse parts of their demanding flight, the most complex-in-space mission ever attempted.
Launch time is set at 11 a.m. Monday.
While circling the earth for 10 days, the astronauts’ main job is to prove the flight worthiness of the lunar module — LEM — the spindley-legged vehicle designed to land two men on the moon, hopefully on the Apollo 11 flight next July.
The LEM rides into orbit aboard the same Saturn 5 rocket. Once in space the astronauts are to link the main Apollo command module to the LEM and operate the combined vehicles for several days. On the fourth day, Schweickart plans a two-hour space walk in which he transfers hand-over-hand on railings from the LEM to the command module and back to the LEM. Purpose is to demonstrate this emergency transfer method in case the two vehicles can’t dock or a connecting crawl-through tunnel is blocked.
On the fifth day, McDivitt and Schweickart are to fly the LEM 109 miles away and execute a tricky rendezvous and docking exercise in which they seek out Scott in the command module. LEM is not built to re-enter the atmosphere, so they must rejoin Scott in order to get home.