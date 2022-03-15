This story was published in the March 15, 1969, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) — Back from their four-million-mile space trip, the Apollo 9 astronauts arrived to a tumultous homecoming Friday and shouts of joy from their families and fans.
“Hello there, Red Rover,” a group in the airstrip crowd shouted in unison to civilian astronaut Russell Schweickart, using the radio call name he adopted while making America’s first spacewalk in two years.
“We’ve taken a great step forward,” said astronaut David Scott with his family at his side. Flanking him were space agency officials and astronauts including Gordon Cooper and Walter Schirra, two of the original seven American spacemen.
“I tell you, there’s no place at all like home,” said James A. McDivitt, the 39-year-old Air Force colonel who commanded Apollo 9.
It had been more than a month since the earth-circling astronauts had seen their homes and families. “No place is as welcome to our eyes as right here at home,” Schweickart echoed McDivitt.
“It’s been since, I think, the 9th of February when we left here and I said goodbye to my family,” McDivitt said, his wife beaming.
The crowd of 200 quickly melted away from Ellington Air Force Base where the space trio landed in 30-mile-an-hour winds and temperatures the equivalent of 45 degrees.
Helicopters took the spacemen from the recovery ship to Eleuthera, where Bahamian Prime Minister Linus Pindling and about 1,000 islanders and military personnel greeted them.
From Eleuthera Auxiliary Air Force Base, the astronauts were whisked by a space agency jet to Cape Kennedy, Fla., where their space adventure began with launch March 3.
During the 30-minute refueling stop, leaders of nearby Florida communities presented them with gifts for the spacemen’s children—model Saturn 5 rockets for the boys and charm bracelets for the girls.
In airstrip speeches, all three addressed about 500 space workers who helped with the launch. “You got us into the air,” said McDivitt. “We couldn’t have done anything at all without that.”