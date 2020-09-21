This story was published in the Sept. 21, 1898, edition of the Lewiston Tribune.
---
Asotin, Sept. 20. — The people’s party county convention of Asotin county was held in the opera house here last Saturday. The county was well represented by delegates, and an unusual number of visitors were present. The following is a list of the nominations:
Representative — Peter Fiker.
Sheriff — James McLeod.
Treasurer — David Powell.
Assessor — T. W. Enos.
Superintendent of Schools — Hallie B. Robinson.
County Attorney — Lee Williams.
County Surveyor — F. P. Mesick.
Coroner — Frank H. Waldrip.
Commissioners — First district, R. E. Wright; second district, Willis Ward.
No nominations were made for county clerk and auditor, the convention endorsing the democratic nominees for those places. The convention was a very enthusiastic gathering and greeted the resolutions that were introduced with hearty cheers. The mention of the names of Governor John R. Rogers, Congressmen Lewis and Jones and Judge Godman brought out, for each, tremendous applause.